In a historic night for women’s basketball, the WNBA shattered its draft viewership records. ESPN’s coverage of the draft on Monday night averaged 2.45 million viewers, with a peak of 3.09 million, marking a monumental leap from previous years. The reason for this surge in viewership? Caitlin Clark.

Clark rose to national prominence during her tenure at the University of Iowa, leading her team to a showdown against South Carolina in the NCAA championship game, which also shattered viewership records. During her final year, Clark surpassed Pete Maravich to become the all-time leading scorer in Division I scoring history.

The 2024 WNBA draft eclipsed all expectations, garnering more than four times the viewership of the previous year, which drew 572,000 viewers. This achievement also surpassed the previous draft record set in 2004, when basketball icon Diana Taurasi was selected first overall, with 601,000 viewers tuning in.

Clark was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever. However, fans eager to catch her debut on the professional court will have to pay more than usual. Scheduled for July 14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Clark’s inaugural clash against the Minnesota Lynx has already sent ticket prices soaring.

On the secondary ticketing site Ticket Club, the get-in price for the Minnesota Lynx vs.The Indiana Fever game is $249. For those looking for a courtside experience, be prepared to dig even deeper into your pockets, as tickets for the floor are commanding prices upwards of $1,570 each.