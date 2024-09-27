Heart fans are in luck: the Wilson sisters have added even more dates on their sprawling 2025 tour.
The North American leg of “The Royal Flush Tour” was set to kick-off this past August, however, Ann Wilson shared that she had to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. Ann noted that the postponement was “merely a pause” as “I’ve much more to sing.” Then, earlier this month, the duo revealed a round of rescheduled tour dates in 2025, stopping in cities like Las Vegas, Sacramento, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Edmonton, and Montreal.
Now, Nancy and Ann have added five more dates to the trek at some legendary venues. They’ll appear at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau on March 1, Toronto’s Coca-cola Coliseum on April 10, and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut on April 12. Additionally, they’re set to perform at the Agganis Arena in Boston on April 13, and New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on April 16 — which will now mark the final date on tour.
“We are so so excited to resume this tour,” Nancy said in a press release. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…”
Earlier this year marked Heart’s first reunion show in four years. Ann said that their touring band “brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.”
Find Heart’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Heart | The Royal Flush Tour 2025
02/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/08 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
03/09 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
03/11 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
03/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
03/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/20 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
03/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
03/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
03/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Boling Arena
03/29 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
03/31 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
04/05 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
04/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
04/13 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
04/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall