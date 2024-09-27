Heart fans are in luck: the Wilson sisters have added even more dates on their sprawling 2025 tour.

The North American leg of “The Royal Flush Tour” was set to kick-off this past August, however, Ann Wilson shared that she had to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. Ann noted that the postponement was “merely a pause” as “I’ve much more to sing.” Then, earlier this month, the duo revealed a round of rescheduled tour dates in 2025, stopping in cities like Las Vegas, Sacramento, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Edmonton, and Montreal.

Now, Nancy and Ann have added five more dates to the trek at some legendary venues. They’ll appear at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau on March 1, Toronto’s Coca-cola Coliseum on April 10, and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut on April 12. Additionally, they’re set to perform at the Agganis Arena in Boston on April 13, and New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on April 16 — which will now mark the final date on tour.

“We are so so excited to resume this tour,” Nancy said in a press release. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…”

Earlier this year marked Heart’s first reunion show in four years. Ann said that their touring band “brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.”

Find Heart’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Heart | The Royal Flush Tour 2025

02/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/08 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

03/09 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

03/11 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

03/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

03/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/20 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Boling Arena

03/29 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

03/31 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

04/05 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

04/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

04/13 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

04/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall