The iconic rock duo Heart has postponed the remaining dates on their 2024 tour across North America amid Ann Wilson’s ongoing health issues.

Heart kicked-off “The Royal Flush Tour” with Cheap Trick earlier this year, following Ann and Nancy Wilson’s first reunion show in four years. However, last month, Heart announced the cancellation of the European leg of the tour while Ann underwent a medical procedure, noting that the minimum recovery time is six weeks.

Their second North American leg was to begin in August, but now, the band has to postpone those dates as well. Ann took to social media to share a statement, addressing the specifics of her health issues.

“I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Ann shared. “The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

Ann went on to say that she plans to be back on the stage in 2025, noting, “my team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.”

“This is merely a pause,” Ann said. “I’ve much more to sing.”

Following the statement, Ann noted: “Respectfully, this is the last public statement I’d like to make on the matter.”

Ticketholders are urged to hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates. More information is set to be released regarding the new dates in the coming weeks.