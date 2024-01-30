Heart, the iconic duo behind ’80s hits like “Barracuda” and “Alone,” is heading out on a reunion tour this year with the rockers of Cheap Trick.
The “Royal Flush Tour” kicks-off in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 20, followed by gigs in New Orleans, Tulsa, Louisville, Milwaukee, and Knoxville. In-between the run, they’re set to appear at previously-announced gigs with Journey and Def Leppard, as well as a handful of dates overseas with Squeeze. The new dates are slated to wrap-up at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 22.
Additionally, the pair will perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
“I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans,” Nancy Wilson said. “We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show.”
Presale tickets will be available Thursday, February 1 on Heart’s official website with the code SPOTLIGHT, followed by a general on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
The trek follows Ann and Nancy Wilson’s first reunion show in four years last month. Ann Wilson said that their touring band “brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.”
See Heart’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Heart 2024 Tour Dates
04/20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
04/22 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
04/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/03 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/17 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
05/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
06/20 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/22 – Berlin, DE @ UberEats Music Hall
06/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
06/25 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall
06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival
06/30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
07/01 – London, UK @ The O2
07/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
07/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Capital FM Arena
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
07/08 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal – Club
07/12 – Weert, NL @ Bospop Festival
07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
08/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/10 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/16 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
08/27 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
08/28 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
09/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/20 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Leave a Reply