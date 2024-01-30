Heart, the iconic duo behind ’80s hits like “Barracuda” and “Alone,” is heading out on a reunion tour this year with the rockers of Cheap Trick.

The “Royal Flush Tour” kicks-off in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 20, followed by gigs in New Orleans, Tulsa, Louisville, Milwaukee, and Knoxville. In-between the run, they’re set to appear at previously-announced gigs with Journey and Def Leppard, as well as a handful of dates overseas with Squeeze. The new dates are slated to wrap-up at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 22.

Additionally, the pair will perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

“I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans,” Nancy Wilson said. “We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show.”

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, February 1 on Heart’s official website with the code SPOTLIGHT, followed by a general on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

The trek follows Ann and Nancy Wilson’s first reunion show in four years last month. Ann Wilson said that their touring band “brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.”

See Heart’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Heart 2024 Tour Dates

04/20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

04/22 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

05/03 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/17 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

05/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

06/20 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/22 – Berlin, DE @ UberEats Music Hall

06/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

06/25 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall

06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

06/30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

07/01 – London, UK @ The O2

07/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

07/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Capital FM Arena

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

07/08 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal – Club

07/12 – Weert, NL @ Bospop Festival

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field

08/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/10 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/16 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

08/27 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

08/28 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/20 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

09/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre