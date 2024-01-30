The Doobie Brothers, one of rock’s legendary bands, announced their much-anticipated 2024 Summer Tour. Featuring special guests Steve Winwood and Robert Cray, the tour is set to be a reunion trek, hitting cities across the U.S.

With a lineup that includes Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, this tour marks a continuation of their successful reunion, bringing their hits to 37 cities. In 2021, The Doobie Brothers celebrated their 50th anniversary by reuniting with Michael McDonald for their first tour together in 25 years – due to an overwhelming response from fans, the band decided to continue the celebration by extending their reunion into 2024.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 15 in Seattle at White River Amphitheater. They will then make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, and Denver before wrapping-up at the USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City on August 30.

Fans can score tickets to the upcoming tour via the band’s official website. Additionally, tickets are available via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour Dates

06/15 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheater *

06/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

06/18 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

06/20 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

06/22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

06/25 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

06/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

06/30 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

07/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

07/03 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino and Resort *

07/06 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

07/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

07/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

07/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

07/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena ^

07/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

08/03 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

08/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/09 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^

08/10 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ^

08/12 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

08/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

08/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

08/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

08/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

08/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/25 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

08/27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ^

08/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater ^

* = w/ Robert Cray

^ = w/ Steve Winwood