The rockers of Heart cancelled their upcoming European leg of their “Royal Flush Tour” this year as vocalist Ann Wilson undergoes a medical procedure.

The band revealed in a statement that Wilson has to undergo a “time-sensitive but routine medical procedure.”

“We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are canceled,” Heart said in a statement. “In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon.”

Heart noted that refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable.

In a separate statement, Wilson assured fans: “I’m okay! Please don’t worry.”

“I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Wilson said. “It’s certainly an inconvenience for me.”

Heart just wrapped-up their North American run and was slated to begin the European jaunt on June 20th, running through mid-July. The cancelled dates include gigs in Helsinki, London, Glasgow, Stockholm, and Berlin. While the band didn’t comment on when they’ll return to the road, their second North American leg is set to begin in August.

