The rockers of Heart cancelled their upcoming European leg of their “Royal Flush Tour” this year as vocalist Ann Wilson undergoes a medical procedure.
The band revealed in a statement that Wilson has to undergo a “time-sensitive but routine medical procedure.”
“We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are canceled,” Heart said in a statement. “In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon.”
Heart noted that refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable.
In a separate statement, Wilson assured fans: “I’m okay! Please don’t worry.”
“I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Wilson said. “It’s certainly an inconvenience for me.”
Heart just wrapped-up their North American run and was slated to begin the European jaunt on June 20th, running through mid-July. The cancelled dates include gigs in Helsinki, London, Glasgow, Stockholm, and Berlin. While the band didn’t comment on when they’ll return to the road, their second North American leg is set to begin in August.
Find Heart’s full list of cancelled and upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options for the forthcoming run:
Heart 2024 Tickets
Heart Tickets at MEGASeats
Heart Tickets at Heart’s Official Website
Heart Tickets at StubHub
Heart Tickets at Vivid Seats
Heart Tickets at Ticket Club
Heart | Royal Flush Tour 2024
06/20 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/22 – Berlin, DE @ UberEats Music Hall
06/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
06/25 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall
06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival
06/30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
07/01 – London, UK @ The O2
07/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
07/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Capital FM Arena
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
07/08 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal – Club
07/12 – Weert, NL @ Bospop Festival
07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
08/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/10 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/16 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
08/27 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
08/28 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
09/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/20 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/02 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
10/04 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/12 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
10/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
11/14 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
11/16 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/21 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
11/22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
11/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/27 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
11/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
12/05 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/07 – Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena
12/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
12/12 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
12/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas