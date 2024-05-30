Raleigh, North Carolina is welcoming back its Hopscotch Music Festival with headlining performances from indie stars St. Vincent, Faye Webster, and Waxahatchee.

The independent music festival, set to take place from September 5 to 7, will also feature sets from The Jesus Lizard, JPEGMAFIA, Snail Mail, BADBADNOTGOOD, Guided By Voices, The dBs, and Wednesday. MJ Lenderman, Indigo De Souza, Chicano Batman, feeble little horse, Amen Dunes, Hovvdy, Boldy James, and Wishy are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

Performances will take place across the festival’s two main stages — set in Raleigh’s City Plaza and Moore Square — as well as a round of club shows throughout the city. A comedy stage will also feature rising stand-up performers, curated by Joe Pera.

Three-day general admission, single-day tickets, and VIP passes are up-for-grabs. Find various ticketing options below, as well as the full lineup:

Hopscotch Festival 2024 Tickets

Hopscotch Festival Tickets at MEGASeats

Hopscotch Festival Tickets at Hopscotch Official Site

Hopscotch Festival Tickets at StubHub

Hopscotch Festival Tickets at Vivid Seats

Hopscotch Festival Tickets at Ticket Club