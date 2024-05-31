Stephanie Mills is making her return to Broadway. The Grammy winner is set to step into the role of Hermes in the critically acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” starting July 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Mills first captured hearts as Dorothy in the original Broadway production of “The Wiz” in 1975.

“After nearly 50 years in the entertainment business, which is all I’ve ever known, every fiber of my professional being I owe to the discipline of my Broadway training as a child at the beginning of my career,” Mills shared in a statement. “The joy of life’s full circle moment for me is returning to my roots—only this time as Hermes in Hadestown. Power!”

Currently starring in “Hadestown” are Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Jon Jon Briones as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Isa Briones as Eurydice. The ensemble is rounded out by Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates, with Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo as the chorus of Workers. The cast is further supported by swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

The musical will see several cast changes on June 30, with Jon Jon Briones, Isa Briones, and Ani DiFranco giving their final performances. Maia Reficco and Yola are slated to join the cast as Eurydice and Persephone on July 2.

“Hadestown” premiered as a theatrical concert by Anaïs Mitchell before evolving into a Broadway production that opened in 2019. The show has since garnered eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction of a Musical for Rachel Chavkin, among others.

