Broadway’s acclaimed musical “Hadestown” will feature a new Persephone: the six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Yola. She will replace Ani DiFranco in the role and make her Broadway debut beginning performances on July 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Having stepped into the role of Persephone on February 9, DiFranco will continue playing performances through June 30.

“When I saw I’d be playing the drunken goddess of spring I immediately thought, ‘That’s on brand,’” Yola said in a statement. “Not because I drink a lot, but because from time to time, I act like I do—but stone cold sober. What a way to debut on Broadway.”

Earning four Grammy nominations with debut studio album, Walk Through Fire, in 2019, English singer-songwriter maintained the success of her breakthrough with the follow-up record, Stand for Myself, in 2021. She received two more Grammy nominations for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song with the album.

Her role in Baz Luhrman’s biopic, Elvis, marked Yola’s acting debut in 2022. She portrayed Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the founder of rock and roll, and garnered an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture with her performance in the musical drama.

Known for its folk- and jazz-infused musical storytelling, “Hadestown” opened on Broadway in 2019, becoming the longest-running show at the Walter Kerr Theatre with 918 performances as of January 2023. The show is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Featuring a book and a score by Tony-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, “Hadestown” tells the story of young mortals of ancient Greek myth, Orpheus and Eurydice, which is linked to the mythic tales of the immortal King Hades and Queen Persephone.

The creative team includes Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, as well as Tony-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony-nominated costume designer Michael Krass, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Bradley King, Tony Award-winning sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, choreographer David Neumann, and dramaturg Ken Cerniglia. Musical supervision and vocal arrangements are by Liam Robinson, with arrangements and orchestrations by Tony winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

