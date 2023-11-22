Grammy-winning artist Ani DiFranco is set to make her Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed musical “Hadestown” at the Walter Kerr Theatre. DiFranco will step into the role of Persephone on February 9.

DiFranco’s involvement with “Hadestown” goes beyond her upcoming Broadway debut; she was instrumental in the musical’s early stages. The singer-songwriter invited Tony-winning composer Anaïs Mitchell to release the original studio album of Hadestown, where DiFranco originated the role of Persephone. Now, over a decade later, she will reprise that role on the Broadway stage.

“I could not be more thrilled to be joining the cast of Hadestown,” DiFranco expressed in a statement.

It’s like I get to rewind to my New York youth and follow the road not taken,”

“Hadestown’s” current cast features Betty Who as Persephone until February 4, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Tony winner Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice.

The creative team behind the musical includes Tony-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony-nominated costume designer Michael Krass, and Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King. Additionally, musical supervision and vocal arrangements is curated by Liam Robinson, while arrangements and orchestrations are by Tony winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

The production, known for its folk- and jazz-infused musical storytelling, intricately weaves the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice with that of Hades and Persephone, exploring the intertwined actions and consequences of gods and mortals.

Last Updated on November 22, 2023