Chicago Cubs fans hoping to become season ticket holders will no longer have to spend years on a wait list.
The team officially removed the waiting list after two decades and announced new ticket plans for the upcoming season. Ticket options include full season, half season, and 20-game plans. Season ticket holders will also be eligible for a 15% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the park, as well as access to the Cubs’ ticket exchange program and priority access to special events at Wrigley Field.
“We’re really excited,” Marquee 360 senior vice president Cale Vennum, who oversees Cubs ticketing, told MLB.com. “If you want to be a season ticket holder at Wrigley Field, we want you to be part of that family and part of that experience.”
Vennum told the publication that season ticket renewal rates were in the mid-90% range, noting that a lot of fans still chose the 81-game plan — the full season ticket option. Season tickets became available for purchase on Monday, and Vennum said they plan to cap them around 20,000 tickets. While the waitlist was waived right now, Vennum told MLB.com that it could return in the future, depending on demand.
“Our goal here is to try and say, ‘Yes,’ to as many people as possible, get as many people in to be part of the season ticket experience as we could,” Vennum said.
Single-game tickets will be available to the public in mid-February. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” to get 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
