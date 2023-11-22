“We’re really excited,” Marquee 360 senior vice president Cale Vennum, who oversees Cubs ticketing, told MLB.com. “If you want to be a season ticket holder at Wrigley Field, we want you to be part of that family and part of that experience.”

Vennum told the publication that season ticket renewal rates were in the mid-90% range, noting that a lot of fans still chose the 81-game plan — the full season ticket option. Season tickets became available for purchase on Monday, and Vennum said they plan to cap them around 20,000 tickets. While the waitlist was waived right now, Vennum told MLB.com that it could return in the future, depending on demand.

“Our goal here is to try and say, ‘Yes,’ to as many people as possible, get as many people in to be part of the season ticket experience as we could,” Vennum said.

