Securing live event tickets just became easier for people with disabilities and their companions with the launch of Ticketek’s online accessible ticketing platform.

While it may be easy to book tickets online for some, people with disabilities usually have to book their tickets over the phone or by email, making the whole ticket-buying transaction a longer, frustrating experience. In Australia alone, 1 in 6 people have a disability.

Ticketek, the TEG-owned ticketing, data, and analytics firm based in Australia, rolled-out the new digital platform this week, allowing fans to purchase both accessible and non-accessible seats during the same transaction. Just like able-bodied people, those with disabilities can now easily book tickets, with seating available for wheelchair users, those who need easy access, vision-impaired individuals, or anyone with a hearing loop. Complimentary companion tickets are also available.

The platform is currently available online at venues Down Under including Allianz Stadium, Suncorp Stadium, and Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and is set to be gradually rolled-out at other venues where Ticketek is the authorized ticketing provider.

In an attempt to improve the ticket booking experience, Ticketek said it consulted with different government bodies, industry partners, and advocacy groups like Spinal Life Australia and the Physical Disability Council of NSW to help assist and design the solution. Ticketek managing director Cameron Hoy said that “all Australians should have equal opportunities to attend their favourite events,” and “offering an ideal purchasing experience for accessible seating is a project we hold close to our hearts.”

“We are aware that the process has not been as easy as it should be to date, so we are delighted to be delivering this improved experience for fans and their companions,” Hoy said in a statement.

Learn more about accessible tickets via Ticketek here.

Last Updated on November 22, 2023