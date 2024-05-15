Maia Reficco, recognized for her work in the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, is scheduled to make her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical “Hadestown.” She is set to step into the role of Eurydice on July 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

“I am so elated to be joining the cast of Hadestown! Growing up in Argentina as the daughter of a musical theatre director, my passion for theatre was ignited at a young age. I would listen to any score and try to see any show I could,” Reficco said in a statement.

Reficco’s journey to Broadway has been marked by notable performances, including appearances in the Kennedy Center Broadway Center Stage production of “Next to Normal” and the City Center Encores! staging of “Evita.”

Under the direction of Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown” weaves together the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with the underworld tale of Hades and Persephone, exploring love, sacrifice, and redemption. Reficco will join actors Ani DiFranco, Jordan Fisher, Jon Jon Briones, Phillip Boykin, and Isa Briones on stage.

The creative team behind “Hadestown” includes a lineup of Tony Award-winning talent, including set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Michael Krass, lighting designer Bradley King, and sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz. Musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Liam Robinson, along with arrangements and orchestrations by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

Since its inception as a theatrical concert, “Hadestown” has garnered widespread acclaim, culminating in eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

“I first saw Hadestown in 2019 with the original cast and instantly fell in love with the production. It was awe-inspiring how the company brought the story to life, and Eva Noblezada, she literally made ‘Eurydice’ a dream role for me,” Reficco reflected. “I am overwhelmed and honored that now this dream is coming true. I cannot wait to be a part of a show that left such an impression on me and hope we can continue to do the same for others.”

