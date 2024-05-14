George Clooney is poised to debut on the Great White Way in a stage adaptation of the acclaimed 2005 film “Good Night, and Good Luck.” Teaming up once again with Grant Heslov, his collaborator on the original screenplay, Clooney is set to bring the story of journalist Edward R. Murrow to life on stage.

Directed by David Cromer, this production aims to capture Murrow’s essence and the historical backdrop of his clash with Senator Joseph McCarthy.

“Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape,” Cromer said in a statement. “There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”

| RELATED: Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone Set to Return to Broadway in ‘The Roommate |

For Clooney, stepping onto the Broadway stage represents a return to his roots. In a press release, Clooney said, “I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to.”

In addition to Clooney, the upcoming 2024-2025 season is gearing up to feature many A-list stars. Robert Downey Jr is getting ready for his Broadway debut as he steps into the role of Jacob McNeal in “McNeal.” Additionally, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes are set to star in “Our Town,” while Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are scheduled to perform in Broadway’s revival of “Othello.”