Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” is set to return to Broadway in a revival directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon with a cast led by Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, and Ephraim Sykes. The play is slated to begin previews on September 17 at Ethel Barrymore Theatre, with an opening night scheduled for October 10.

The revival of “Our Town” takes place in the early 20th century and examines the lives of ordinary people and the truths that bind humanity together in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire.

Leading the cast is Jim Parsons, celebrated for his role in “Mother Play.” He is slated to take on the role of Stage Manager, guiding the audience through the intricacies of Grover’s Corners. Alongside Parsons, Zoey Deutch takes on the role of Emily Webb, while Ephraim Sykes portrays George Gibbs. The supporting cast includes Katie Holmes, Billy Eugene Jones, and Richard Thomas.

Kenny Leon serves as director with scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Dede Ayite, and lighting designer Allen Lee Hughes, and dialect coach Kate Wilson.

“Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” in my mind stands at the top of the Mount Rushmore of great American Theatre.” Leon said in a statement. “I feel blessed and fortunate to have gained the trust of The Wilder estate to present this classic to another generation of theatre lovers. It’s long been a burning desire to collaborate on a Broadway production of such magnitude that speaks so beautifully and intimately to all people about our shared time on the planet.”

