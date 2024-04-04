Easter weekend brought a wave of excitement to sports fans across the United Kingdom as record-breaking crowds flooded football and rugby stadiums.

Premier League giants Liverpool seized the spotlight by breaking their attendance record at Anfield during Sunday’s clash against Brighton and Hove Albion as 60,061 fans filled the stadium to watch the Reds secure a 2-1 victory.

This turnout eclipsed the previous attendance milestone of 59,947, set weeks earlier during a showdown with Manchester City. The record before that was set in 1949 when 58,757 individuals watched Liverpool square off against Chelsea.

However, the all-time Anfield attendance record remains untouched at 61,905, dating back to the FA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1952.

Notably, the Women’s Six Nations Rugby Tournament also witnessed history as England’s Red Roses secured the win against Wales 46-10 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 19,705 at Ashton Gate in Bristol. The previous record attendance away from home territory stood at 15,836 at Welford Road during England’s 69-0 win over Ireland in 2022.

The turnout marked the largest attendance for a home England women’s match outside of Twickenham Stadium. The strategic decision to host the match in Bristol ensured accessibility for supporters from both sides of the border.