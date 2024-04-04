Jay-Z’s Philly-based festival, Made in America, has been called-off for the second year in a row.

On Wednesday, festival organizers took to social media to share the news, noting that the team is “reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work that we do.”

“Since it’s inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community — from creating a space for fans to cionnect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes,” the statement read. “It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers throiugh affordable tickets and locqation.”

The team promised “an exciting return to the festival” in the future.

Made in America, founded by Jay-Z in 2012, was hosted at Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway annually, aside from 2020 due to the pandemic. Then, last year’s edition — which was set to feature acts like Lizzo, SZA, Ice Spice, and Doechii — was called-off due to “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

This year’s lineup had not been revealed before the cancellation.

Festivalgoers expressed their thoughts on the news, noting how it has changed over the years.

This sucks so much for the small businesses in Philly. Hopefully whatever happens, still happens with Philly. — 🧑🏿‍🔬Sabio Scientist🧬🧫🔬🦠 (@SabioScientist) April 3, 2024

Once you lost Budweiser as a sponsor, the festival went downhill.

Made in America was at its best when all genres (especially Rock, EDM, Rap) were on the lineup. — Jeffrey Taviano (@The_Other_Take) April 3, 2024

Seems like this is about done if they don’t get a big sponsor — Waiting on the next move (@karonascott) April 3, 2024

bro this is 2 years in a row made in america is finished — Courtney (@killacourt) April 3, 2024