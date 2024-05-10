Lincoln Center Theater is gearing up for a new addition to its 2024-2025 Broadway season with “McNeal, ” featuring the Broadway debut of Robert Downey Jr.

Set to take place at the Vivian Beaumont Theater this September, “McNeal” is an original play penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Ayad Akhtar. Previews are set to begin on September 5, followed by an opening night on September 30 – with a limited run through November 24.

Downey is slated to play Jacob McNeal, a writer whose creative journey intertwines complex family dynamics and a deep exploration of artificial intelligence.

For the Iron Man star, this venture into Broadway marks a milestone in his long career. While the actor has garnered acclaim for his performances on the silver screen, including an Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actor in “Oppenheimer,” this will mark the first time returning to the stage since his early Off-Broadway days, where he performed in the 1983 musical “American Passion.”

Directed by Tony winner Barlett Sher, “McNeal” also represents a reunion between Akhtar and LCT. Their previous collaborations, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Disgraced” and “Junk,” have garnered critical acclaim and accolades.

The creative team behind “McNeal” includes Tony-winning scenic designer Michael Yeargan, collaborating with Yeargan is Jake Barton. Tony-nominated costume designer Jennifer Moeller, Tony-winning lighting designer Donald Holder, and Tony-nominated sound designer Justin Ellington round out the ensemble.

For additional announcements about the cast and for more information, visit the “McNeal” official website. Tickets are slated to go on sale Tuesday, May 21 at 12 p.m.