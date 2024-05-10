Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is combining her love for music and passion for animal welfare with the launch of the ‘Music for Mutts’ benefit concert.
The concert is set to take place on October 5 in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater. Lambert is slated to perform with a lineup of yet-to-be-revealed artists, all in support of Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation.
Founded by Lambert and her mother, Bev, in 2009, the MuttNation Foundation has been dedicated to the welfare, rescue, and adoption of shelter pets across the United States. Over the past fifteen years, the foundation has raised nearly $10 million to support animals in need. From aiding in natural disaster relief efforts to funding transportation for shelter pets, MuttNation has made significant strides in advocating for the well-being of dogs nationwide.
Reflecting on the foundation’s milestone anniversary and her motivation for organizing the concert, Lambert expressed her excitement:
“I wanted to do something special to celebrate MuttNation’s 15th anniversary and thought sharing an evening of great music with some great friends that will also feature lots of mutts would be about as much fun as anything I could imagine. We’ll have an adoption event and lots of other activities — and just make it a big party. I hope everyone will come out and party with us.”
The ‘Music for Mutts’ benefit concert also coincides with Lambert’s release of her new single, “Wranglers,” marking the first song since her 2022 album, Palomino. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is also in the midst of her North American tour following her headlining show at Stagecoach.
For your chance to see Lambert live, a complete list of ticket-purchasing options and upcoming tour dates can be found below:
Miranda Lambert Ticket Links
Miranda Lambert tickets at MEGAseats
Miranda Lambert tickets at MirandaLambert.com
Miranda Lambert tickets at StubHub
Miranda Lambert tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Miranda Lambert tickets at Vivid Seats
Upcoming Miranda Lambert Concert Dates
May 24-26 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater
June 8 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 5 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley
July 12 – Calgary, Alberta – Calgary Stampede
July 13 – Whitefish, MT – Under the Big Sky Festival
July 17 – Paso Robles, CA – California Mid-State Fair
July 20 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley
July 27 – Anderson, SC – Rock the Country Festival
August 17 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair
August 24 – Houston, TX – Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show
August 30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands
August 31 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
September 27 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater
September 28 – Memphis, TN – Autozone Park
October 5 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater