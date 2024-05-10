Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is combining her love for music and passion for animal welfare with the launch of the ‘Music for Mutts’ benefit concert.

The concert is set to take place on October 5 in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater. Lambert is slated to perform with a lineup of yet-to-be-revealed artists, all in support of Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation.

Founded by Lambert and her mother, Bev, in 2009, the MuttNation Foundation has been dedicated to the welfare, rescue, and adoption of shelter pets across the United States. Over the past fifteen years, the foundation has raised nearly $10 million to support animals in need. From aiding in natural disaster relief efforts to funding transportation for shelter pets, MuttNation has made significant strides in advocating for the well-being of dogs nationwide.

Reflecting on the foundation’s milestone anniversary and her motivation for organizing the concert, Lambert expressed her excitement:

“I wanted to do something special to celebrate MuttNation’s 15th anniversary and thought sharing an evening of great music with some great friends that will also feature lots of mutts would be about as much fun as anything I could imagine. We’ll have an adoption event and lots of other activities — and just make it a big party. I hope everyone will come out and party with us.”

The ‘Music for Mutts’ benefit concert also coincides with Lambert’s release of her new single, “Wranglers,” marking the first song since her 2022 album, Palomino. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is also in the midst of her North American tour following her headlining show at Stagecoach.

Upcoming Miranda Lambert Concert Dates

May 24-26 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

June 8 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 5 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley

July 12 – Calgary, Alberta – Calgary Stampede

July 13 – Whitefish, MT – Under the Big Sky Festival

July 17 – Paso Robles, CA – California Mid-State Fair

July 20 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

July 27 – Anderson, SC – Rock the Country Festival

August 17 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

August 24 – Houston, TX – Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

August 30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands

August 31 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 27 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater

September 28 – Memphis, TN – Autozone Park

October 5 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater