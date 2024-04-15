Country music star Miranda Lambert is hitting the road, embarking on a nationwide tour in 2024 in support of her latest album, Palomino. The singer announced 12 dates, spanning from May to September, with special guests Gavin Adcock, Wade Bowen, and Calder Allen on select dates.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 24 in New Braunfels, Texas for three nights at Whitewater Amphitheater. From there, Lambert is set to visit various cities such as Hinckley, Lincoln, Canandaigua, and Atlantic City before wrapping up on September 27 in Gautier, Mississippi at The Sound Amphitheater.

In addition to her headline dates, the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is slated to make appearances at several music festivals, starting with Rock the Country Festival on April 19 in Ashland. Other festival appearances include Stagecoach on April 27 and Under the Big Sky Festival on July 13.

This tour marks Lambert’s return to the stage following her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, which began in September 2023 and wrapped up on April 6, 2024.

“I’ve been touring since I was 19 years old,” Lambert stated. “So it was nice to step away from the road for a bit and settle into Vegas. That gave us time to miss touring, though, so I cannot wait to get back out there on Elvira, my home away from home, and visit the fans across the country that we haven’t seen in a while.”

A complete list of upcoming concert dates and ticket options are listed below:

Upcoming Miranda Lambert Concert Dates

April 19 – Ashland, KY – Rock The Country Festival

April 27 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

May 24-26 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

June 8 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 5 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley

July 12 – Calgary, Alberta – Calgary Stampede

July 13 – Whitefish, MT – Under the Big Sky Festival

July 17 – Paso Robles, CA – California Mid-State Fair

July 20 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

July 27 – Anderson, SC – Rock the Country Festival

August 17 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

August 24 – Houston, TX – Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

August 30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands

August 31 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 27 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater