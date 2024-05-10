Justin Timberlake’s concert in Columbia, South Carolina next month has officially been called-off.

The gig was originally slated for Saturday, June 8 at Colonial Life Arena as a part of Timberlake’s “The Forget Tomorrow” world tour. However, this week, the Ticketmaster event page was updated to show that “the event organizer has had to cancel your event.”

There was no reason mentioned for the cancellation, and neither Timberlake nor Live Nation commented on the news. Ticketholders should receive refunds via point of purchase.

The Columbia show was wedged in-between gigs in Tulsa and Atlanta. Throughout the trek, the “Cry Me A River” singer is set to visit cities like Phoenix, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and Raleigh. Earlier this year, Timberlake revealed more dates on the tour — which marks his first trek in five years.

According to a statement, the first 21 gigs on tour sold-out after the initial on sale, with the first 30 shows selling over 350,000 tickets.

Timberlake made headlines recently when he reunited with his former group *NSYNC for the first time in 10 years with the track “Better Place.” He’ll be touring in support of his most recent record, 2024’s Everything I Thought It Was. The LP, which follows 2018’s Man of the Woods, features “Selfish” and “No Angels.”

Find Timberlake’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Justin Timberlake | The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center,

Oct 8 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

Oct. 13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 21 – Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena