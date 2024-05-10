Justin Timberlake’s concert in Columbia, South Carolina next month has officially been called-off.
The gig was originally slated for Saturday, June 8 at Colonial Life Arena as a part of Timberlake’s “The Forget Tomorrow” world tour. However, this week, the Ticketmaster event page was updated to show that “the event organizer has had to cancel your event.”
There was no reason mentioned for the cancellation, and neither Timberlake nor Live Nation commented on the news. Ticketholders should receive refunds via point of purchase.
The Columbia show was wedged in-between gigs in Tulsa and Atlanta. Throughout the trek, the “Cry Me A River” singer is set to visit cities like Phoenix, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and Raleigh. Earlier this year, Timberlake revealed more dates on the tour — which marks his first trek in five years.
According to a statement, the first 21 gigs on tour sold-out after the initial on sale, with the first 30 shows selling over 350,000 tickets.
Timberlake made headlines recently when he reunited with his former group *NSYNC for the first time in 10 years with the track “Better Place.” He’ll be touring in support of his most recent record, 2024’s Everything I Thought It Was. The LP, which follows 2018’s Man of the Woods, features “Selfish” and “No Angels.”
Find Timberlake’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:
Justin Timberlake | The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center,
Oct 8 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center
Oct. 13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 21 – Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena