Junior H, one of the major figures in the urban Mexican music scene, is revisiting the U.S. cities this year with the “$ad Boyz Mania U.S. Tour”. The 19-date run will support the musician’s latest hit album, $ad Boyz 4 Life II, which was released in October 2023 and already reached 1.4 billion streams on digital platforms.

Junior H’s U.S. trek will kick off July 13 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert before making stops in San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and more, with a final destination scheduled at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso on October 26.

The highly awaited run includes some iconic venues like the Toyota Center in Houston, the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and the Prudential Center in Newark, along with Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium where Junior H performs for the first time to a crowd of over 20,000 fans on October 11.

Although he dropped his debut album, Mi Vida en un Cigarro, in 2019, Junior H is considered more than just an emerging star. His career has seen an impressive surge over the course of five years during which he holds 26 million monthly listeners and over 3.3 billion streams of his top 10 most listened-to songs on Spotify alone. He owned multiple gold and platinum certifications, with establishing himself as one of the most influential artists of Latin music.

The ‘corridos tumbados” star has released eight studio albums up to date, and is expected to drop new music soon, which will be also featured at his upcoming U.S. tour.

Following his 2023 album, Junior H continued making his mark with collaborations, such as “Mafiosa” with Grupo Marca Registrada, “ROMPE LA DOMPE” with Peso Pluma and Oscar Maydon, and “A Tu Manera” with Peso Pluma. He also released “Un Desperdicio” with Rels B. In 2023 alone, he entered seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including his collaborations with Peso Pluma (“El Azul”) and Oscar Maydon (“Fin de Semana”).

According to reports submitted to Pollstar Boxoffice, Junior H had a stellar 2023, grossing more than $23 million and selling 221,468 tickets.

Fans can sore their tickets by viewing the tour schedule and the purchasing options below to compare prices:

Junior H “$ad Boyz Mania – Us Tour 2024” Dates

Sat, Jul 13 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Fri, Jul 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 2 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

Sat, Aug 3 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

Sat, Aug 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sat, Aug 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, Aug 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sat, Aug 24 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Fri, Sep 6 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Fri, Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Fri, Sep 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sat, Sep 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri, Oct 4 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Sat, Oct 5 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center

Fri, Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

Sat, Oct 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Fri, Oct 18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Fri, Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 26 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center