Some new faces are set to take the stage of Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors this summer.



Andrew Barth Feldman, known for his role in “Dear Evan Hansen,” and Sarah Hyland, famous for her portrayal in “Modern Family,” will take on the roles of Seymour and Audrey starting May 28. Joining them is Kevin Del Aguila, nominated for a Tony Award for his work in Some Like It Hot. He is slated to step into the role of Mr. Mushnik from May 14.

This casting announcement marks a transition for the production as it bids farewell to Corbin Bleu and Jinkx Monsoon, who have been taking on the roles of Seymour and Audrey. Bleu, who returned to the production after a previous stint opposite Constance Wu, and Monsoon, the first drag queen to tackle the role of Audrey in a major production, will take their final bows on May 26.

The current lineup of “Little Shop of Horrors” includes James Carpinello as Orin Scrivello, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson, Morgan Ashley Bryant, and Khadija Sankoh as Ronnette, Crystal, and Chiffon.

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the Off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors” originally opened in October 2019 to critical acclaim. Despite facing temporary closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the production resumed its run in September 2021.

To secure your spot to Off-Broadway’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” visit one of the links below:

Little Shop of Horrors Tickets

Little Shop of Horrors Tickets tickets at MEGAseats

Little Shop of Horrors Tickets tickets Little Shop of Horrors’ Official Website

Little Shop of Horrors Tickets tickets at StubHub

Little Shop of Horrors Tickets tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Little Shop of Horrors Tickets tickets at Vivid Seats