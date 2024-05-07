Indie star Frank Turner has officially broken the record for the most live shows played in a 24-hour period.

The “Recovery” singer played 15 shows straight, starting on May 4 at 12:30 p.m. in Liverpool. From there, he crossed the U.K., playing in different cities including Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham, Leamington Spa, Leighton Buzzard, Portsmouth, and Winchester.

Turner appeared at grassroots music venues and independent record stores throughout the day, and in order to beat the world record, he had to follow certain stipulations from Music Venue Trust. These included a minimum of 15 minutes with at least 25 audience members present at each show, and he couldn’t repeat any previously-played venues during the run.

“In the last 24 hours, accompanied by my crew (Doug and Tre and Mark), we played 15 shows in 15 different towns around the UK,” Turner wrote on Instagram following the shows. “According to the @musicvenuetrust rules, that’s the world record by 5 shows. Every show was at an independent venue, ticketed by an independent record shop. We did it. Proud. Tired. Grateful. Long live independent music.”

Hunter Hayes previously held the record for 10 shows in one day, who was preceded by The Flaming Lips with eight shows in 24 hours.

Undefeated, Turner’s 10th studio solo record, just dropped earlier this month. The LP follows 2022’s FTHC. Earlier this year, he dropped the EP Letters, featuring “Girl From the Record Shop” and “Do One.”