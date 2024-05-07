Austin City Limits Music Festival just dropped its lineup for 2024. The festival is slated to take place from October 4 to 6 and October 11 to 13 in Zilker Park – and set to headline this year are Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, and blink-182.

Over the course of two weekends, over 100 artists are scheduled to perform across nine stages. Joining the headliners are Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton as well as Khruangbin and Leon Bridges.

Other acts set to take the stage are Pretty Lights, Norah Jones, Kehlani, Foster the People, Vince Staples, Kevin Abstract, Reneé Rapp, Teddy Swims, The Red Clay Strays, Orville Peck, and many more. Emerging artists Tyla and Remi Wolf are also expected to perform.

In addition to a wide range of musical performances, the annual Texas festival also offers art installations, local food, and a variety of interactive experiences.

A complete list of artists performing and ticket purchasing options can be found below:

