Jane’s Addiction officially reunited after 14 years, but following an onstage altercation, the band has decided to “take some time away as a group.”

The group made headlines over the weekend after their show in Boston was plagued by an onstage fight between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro. During the show on September 13, Farrell threw a punch at Navarro. Following the gig, the band took to social media to announce that they would cancel their show in Bridgeport, Connecticut “as a result” of the events that unfolded.

Check out this longer clip of the Jane's Addiction fight. Perry points at Dave and says "Fuck him!" Then he pointed at Eric and says "Fuck him!" Then he assaults Dave. It's over. They are definitely done.#JanesAddiction pic.twitter.com/tvJGOELQvl — Dave (@borntoolate1975) September 15, 2024

Now, Jane’s Addiction have officially called-off their remaining tour dates.

“The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” they said in an Instagram post. “As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.”

The statement noted that ticketholders can receive refunds via point of purchase, and those who bought tickets via secondary resellers should reach out to the site directly. There was no word regarding rescheduled or postponed dates.

Jane’s Addiction, formed in 1985, has gone through various break-ups and reunions over the years, but were finally set to reunite for a 25-city North American run with Love and Rockets. The tour, which kicked-off on August 9, was set to wrap-up with shows in Toronto, Rochester Hills, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Huntsville before wrapping-up in St. Louis on September 29.

Throughout their career, Jane’s Addiction released four studio albums, including their most recent, 2011’s The Great Escape Artist. They returned this year with the single “Imminent Redemption.”