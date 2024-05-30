Following last week’s concert at London’s Bush Hall — marking the first performance of a reunion of the classic Jane’s Addiction lineup — the band announced they are heading out on a co-headlining tour with Love and Rockets across North America this summer.

Formed in 1985, Jane’s Addiction has gone through break-ups and reunions with replacements over the years. However, now, they will play as a core group on tour for the first time in 14 years.

The band, consisting of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery, will begin the 25-city North American run from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on August 9 in Las Vegas.

The co-headlining trek with English rock band Love and Rockets will then make stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Hollywood, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and more until the final destination at the Evolution Festival on September 29 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jane’s Addiction released four studio albums, including their most recent — 2011’s The Great Escape Artist. The band debuted their brand-new song, “Imminent Redemption,” at their London show last week.

“They’ve not sounded this vivid and alive in decades,” The Guardian commented on the song and the band’s performance. “It might finally be time to believe in Jane’s Addiction again – after all, they clearly do.”

Another piece of new material, “True Love,” debuted live at a show in California last year.

Before embarking on the stateside run of their trek, Jane’s Addiction will perform in several cities in the UK and Europe, which included the London show in May, as well as dates throughout June and early July. Find European tour dates and more information at the band’s official website.

Love and Rockets were formed in 1985 and experienced splits, too. The band dropped seven studio albums until their final reunion in 2023. Last year’s Cruel World Festival appearance in California marked their first gig in 15 years.

Find ticketing options for the Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets’ co-headlining trek, as well as their full touring schedule, below:

Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets’ 2024 Tour Dates

08/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

08/11 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

08/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

08/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/18 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/19 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/21 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/23 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

08/25 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

08/27 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/31 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/05 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/07 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/10 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/13 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/15 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/18 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/20 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/28 – Huntsville, AL @ South Star Music Festival

09/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival