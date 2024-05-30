Following last week’s concert at London’s Bush Hall — marking the first performance of a reunion of the classic Jane’s Addiction lineup — the band announced they are heading out on a co-headlining tour with Love and Rockets across North America this summer.
Formed in 1985, Jane’s Addiction has gone through break-ups and reunions with replacements over the years. However, now, they will play as a core group on tour for the first time in 14 years.
The band, consisting of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery, will begin the 25-city North American run from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on August 9 in Las Vegas.
The co-headlining trek with English rock band Love and Rockets will then make stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Hollywood, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and more until the final destination at the Evolution Festival on September 29 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jane’s Addiction released four studio albums, including their most recent — 2011’s The Great Escape Artist. The band debuted their brand-new song, “Imminent Redemption,” at their London show last week.
“They’ve not sounded this vivid and alive in decades,” The Guardian commented on the song and the band’s performance. “It might finally be time to believe in Jane’s Addiction again – after all, they clearly do.”
Another piece of new material, “True Love,” debuted live at a show in California last year.
Before embarking on the stateside run of their trek, Jane’s Addiction will perform in several cities in the UK and Europe, which included the London show in May, as well as dates throughout June and early July. Find European tour dates and more information at the band’s official website.
Love and Rockets were formed in 1985 and experienced splits, too. The band dropped seven studio albums until their final reunion in 2023. Last year’s Cruel World Festival appearance in California marked their first gig in 15 years.
Find ticketing options for the Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets’ co-headlining trek, as well as their full touring schedule, below:
Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets’ 2024 Tour Dates
08/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
08/11 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
08/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
08/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/18 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/19 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/21 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/23 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
08/25 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
08/27 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/31 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/05 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/07 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/10 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/13 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/15 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/18 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/20 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/28 – Huntsville, AL @ South Star Music Festival
09/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival