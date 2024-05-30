Taylor Swift is gearing up to perform eight shows at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer – revealing on May 27 that she is adding three additional support acts to her lineup.

While Paramore was previously announced as the primary opening act, Swift has now introduced three more artists to support them in June: Mette, Griff, and Benson Boone. Swift is scheduled to take the stage at Wembley for a series of concerts divided into two sets: the first running from June 21 to 23, and the second taking place from August 15 to 17 and August 19 to 20.

The singer shared the announcement in an Instagram Story.

“I just found out Fortnight is #1 on the UK airplay chart!!!!” Swift said. “You guys are amazing and I can’t wait to see you so soon! Thought this might be a fun time to announce the first group of opening acts I’ll be adding to the London shows, going on before Paramore. I chose artists whose music I love listening to, and I can’t wait for them to add an extra jolt of excitement to our shows at Wembley Stadium in June.”

Griff, an emerging talent, took to X to share her excitement.

“TAYLOR SWIFT HAS INVITED ME ON THE ERAS TOUR!!!!!! 8 yr old me who had fearless on repeat wouldn’t believe this. So unbelievably grateful to Taylor for all the love she’s shown me and my music. See you at Wembley on June 22nd. Ly 📷📷📷 #TSTheErasTour http://taylorswift.com/tour”

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS INVITED ME ON THE ERAS TOUR!!!!!!

8 yr old me who had fearless on repeat wouldn’t believe this. So unbelievably grateful to Taylor for all the love she’s shown me and my music. See you at Wembley on June 22nd. Ly 📷📷📷 #TSTheErasTour https://t.co/6xDlXcWXBg pic.twitter.com/0uAdeE9S2U — griff has vertigo 😵‍💫 (@wiffygriffy) May 27, 2024

Mette also shared her enthusiasm on X writing, “It’s a new ERA for ya girl… Opening the ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ on June 21st at Wembley Stadium in London. Thank you @taylorswift13 – Never been so excited in my entire life!!! #TSTheErasTour.”

It’s a new ERA for ya girl… Opening the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” on June 21st at Wembley Stadium in London. Thank you @taylorswift13 – Never been so excited in my entire life!!! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Rj6LmXe1Lw — METTE (@mettenarrative) May 27, 2024

Benson Boone echoed this excitement on Instagram, reposting Swift’s announcement and adding, “@taylorswift so excited to be a part of the show thank you for having me,” with heartfelt emojis.

Swift recently broke the attendance record at Sotckholm’s Friends Arena during her shows from May 17 to 19. Over the duration of her three concerts, 178,679 fans attended, breaking the previous record for a single artist at the venue.

Currently, the “Delicate” singer is amidst the European leg of her global tour, set to perform in cities such as Madrid, Lyron, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Vienna before wrapping up in London at Wembley Stadium. She is then scheduled to return to North America for the second leg of her tour in October – making stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Taylor Swift Tickets

Taylor Swift tickets at MEGAseats

Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats

The Eras Tour 2024 Dates

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

North American Dates 2024

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place