Taylor Swift fans who were unable to snag tickets to the popstar’s Eras Tour dates across the U.S. found a cost-effective solution to see the “Cruel Summer” singer on tour this year: traveling to Europe. While faced with high ticket prices and limited availability in the U.S., European tickets offer a cost-effective solution — with more accessible and affordable seats.

Kicking off her 18-city European leg in Paris, the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” star has drawn significant attention from across the pond as fans are eager to experience her legendary tour. Reports from the Parisian venue reveal that 20 percent of tickets were bought by American fans.

Additionally, Stockholm, Swift’s sole Scandinavian destination, is bracing for an influx of 120,000 visitors from over 130 countries, including 10,000 from the U.S. The economic impact of this pilgrimage is substantial, with estimates suggesting a $46 million contribution to the local economy through hotel bookings, dining, and retail spending.

Expedia spokesperson Melanie Fish shed light on the phenomenon, explaining to the Associated Press that Europe’s stricter regulations on ticket pricing and resale prevent inflated costs often seen in the U.S. market. For some fans, the math is simple: a transatlantic journey to Europe, including concert tickets, airfare, and accommodations, proves more economical than securing seats domestically.

“They said, ‘Wait a minute, I can either spend $1,500 to go see my favourite artist in Miami, or I can take that $1,500 and buy a concert ticket, a round-trip plane ticket, and three nights in a hotel room.”

A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

The Eras Tour Dates

