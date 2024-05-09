The ticketing company AXS announced the addition of two new executives to its leadership team in an effort to bolster growth.

Sian Egbujie has been appointed to Strategic Operations Director in Europe, while Christina Chu was tapped as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. Egbujie — who previously led the Global Operations team at DICE and played pivotal roles in launching Live Nation’s division TicketWeb in the U.K. — will report directly to AXS President of International Blaine Legere. In her new role, Egbujie will lead operations teams supporting AXS’ expansion throughout Europe.

“With its seamless integration of ticketing technology and innovative fan-facing products, AXS is well-positioned for success in its continued global growth,” Egbujie said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s remarkable international expansion.”

Chu will arrive at AXS from Redbox, where she previously served as Chief Technology Officer. In her new role, Chu will report to AXS Chief Technology Officer Alex Hazbourn, focusing on driving innovative solutions globally to support AXS’ growing client base and entry into new markets.

“The potential for digital innovation in the live events space is immense and I’m eager to dive into the already expansive AXS product suite and enhance connection and engagement with fans and clients,” Chu said.

This is the latest news for AXS; the ticketing platform officially acquired a majority stake in the control point-of-sale solution provider WRSTBND, while the UK’s leading live events business NEC Group announced a long-term partnership with the company.