The ticketing platform AXS has officially acquired a majority stake in WRSTBND, the access control point-of-sale solution provider for live events and venues.

Through the investment, WRSTBND will integrate AXS Mobile ID technology within its system, allowing AXS clients and partners to receive the benefits of new features including streamlining entry and exit procedures and creating personalized experiences for fans.

WRSTBND co-founder and chief executive Conway Solomon said in a statement with co-founder and chief technology officer Jonathon Foucheaux that the AXS team shared their vision on how the provider could be “integrated and utilised for festivals and events across the world.”

“Together, with the help of their resources and our technology, we will continue to push boundaries to develop and implement unparalleled solutions for our clients and their patrons,” the pair said.

AXS’ chief strategy officer Marc Ruxin noted that WRSTBND is “one of the rising stars” within the business, which has helped solve complications for high-profile events like the Super Bowl and U.S. Open.

“[WRSTBND’s] hardware and software technology combined with the scale of AXS’ premier festivals and live event clients, including Coachella, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, and Hyde Park BST will create the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere,” Ruxin said.

This is the latest news for AXS; earlier this week, the company announced a partnership with TikTok, allowing users to purchase live event tickets directly through the popular video app. Certified artists can use the in-app ticketing feature to promote their AXS live dates on their videos before publishing, reaching both existing and new fans across the globe on their For You Page.

