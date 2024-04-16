Music fans scrolling through TikTok can now purchase tickets directly in the app through a partnership with AXS.

Through the partnership, users will be able to easily purchase tickets from AXS directly through TikTok. Certified artists can use the in-app ticketing feature to promote their AXS live dates on their videos before publishing, reaching both existing and new fans across the globe on their For You Page.

Marc Ruxin, Chief Strategy Officer for AXS, said that TikTok is “one of the most important global platforms for music content attracting an incredible community of artists and fans.”

“By combining the reach and influence of TikTok artists with AXS’ global ticketing platform, the partnership will provide seamless ticket-buying access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, festivals, and tours,” Ruxin said. “This is the perfect example of discovery-driven content and commerce for music fans!”

The partnership also means TikTok is an official discovery partner in the AXS Anywhere Program, joining music apps like Spotify and Bandsintown.