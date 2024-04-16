Olivia Rodrigo wrapped up the first North American leg of her GUTS World Tour with four consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

The final night included a surprise appearance by singer-songwriter Jewel, who joined Rodrigo on stage for a rendition of her 1995 “You Were Meant for Me.” All four shows featured 90s rockers The Breeders as the opening act.

Throughout the tour, Rodrigo has surprised fans with collaborations and special guest appearances. Last Friday night, Noah Kahan took the stage alongside Rodrigo for a duet of his song “Stick Season.” In Nashville, Sheryl Crow took the stage with a performance of “If It Makes You Happy.”

The GUTS World Tour began on February 24 at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs. It took Rodrigo to various cities across the United States and Canada, including 28 sold-out shows in major cities such as Austin, Miami, Nashville, Boston, and Chicago. Throughout the first leg of the tour, Rodrigo was supported by Chappell Roan and The Breeders.

The “Drivers License” singer is taking her tour overseas for her European leg, which kicks off on Tuesday, April 30, with back-to-back shows at Dublin’s 3Arena. From there, she is slated to visit Manchester, Glasgow, Antwerp, Amsterdam, Oslo, Berlin and Paris.

Rodrigo is set to return to North America in July for the final stretch of her tour with 18 additional shows in cities such as Philadelphia, PA, Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, Portland, OR, and four final shows in Los, Angeles, CA at Kia Forum.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

GUTS World Tour Tickets

Olivia Rodrigo tickets at MEGAseats

Olivia Rodrigo tickets at Olivia Rodrigo’s official website

Olivia Rodrigo tickets at StubHub

Olivia Rodrigo tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Olivia Rodrigo tickets at Vivid Seats

GUTS World Tour Dates

April 30-May 1, 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

May 3-4, Co-op Live in Manchester, U.K.

May 7-8, OVO Hydro in Glasgow, U.K.

May 10-11, Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, U.K.

May 14-18, The O2 in London, U.K.

May 21-22, Sportpaleis Antwerpen in Merksem (Antwerpen), Belgium

May 24-25, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

May 28, Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway

May 30, Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark

June 1, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

June 4, Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany

June 5, Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany

June 7, Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany

June 9, Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, Italy

June 11, Hallenstadion in Zürich, Switzerland

June 12, Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany

June 14-15, Accor Arena in Paris, France

June 18, Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain

June 20, WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain

June 22-23, Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal

July 19, Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

July 20, Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

July 23, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

July 24, Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

July 26, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

July 27, Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

July 30, Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.

July 31, Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Aug. 2-3, Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Aug. 6-7, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash.

Aug. 9, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada

Aug. 10, Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Aug. 13-17, Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.