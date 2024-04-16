British rockers The Struts have a busy spring and summer ahead of them. Following several shows and festival performances across Europe and U.S. in April, May and June, The Struts will embark on a-28-date trek across North America in support of 2023’s Pretty Vicious album.

The “Pretty Vicious” tour on July 23 at the Houston House of Blues, followed by gigs in Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Portland, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and more until the final destination in on August 31 at the House of Blues Anaheim. Their fellow English rock musician Barns Courtney will open the shows on a majority of dates.

We’re very excited and honoured to be playing so many great places this summer! It’s not too late to meet us at a show, so be sure to grab your tickets for all dates at https://t.co/NRz5Q93XEH 🖤💥 pic.twitter.com/ipfdumXig2 — The Struts (@TheStruts) April 12, 2024

Since their debut in 2012, The Struts have made a name for themselves –– their first record, Everybody Wants, showcased their glam-rock style with singles like “Kiss This,” “Could Have Been Me,” and “Put Your Money On Me.”

After the release of their highly-praised debut, 2014’s Everybody Wants, the British rockers gained a reputation as a live band in early years of their career, opening for the bands like The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, The Who, Foo Fighters, and more. Right now, they are in the middle of a tour with Queens Of The Stone Age across Canada.

The Struts received RIAA’s Platinum Award for their “Could Have Been Me” single in 2013, and have garnered more than 850 million on-demand streams in years, as well as reaching No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Viral Top 50. The music industry saw them collaborate with Kesha, Tom Morello, Robbie Williams, Def Leppard and more.

Consisting of lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies, The Struts dropped their fourth and latest album, titled Pretty Vicious, in November 2023.

“This record showcases each individual member’s strengths,” Spiller said of their fourth album, Pretty Vicious. “It’s some of my favorite music, hands down, we’ve ever conjured up. It’s the record everyone’s been waiting for.”

Tickets to the “Pretty Vicious” tour are available on the band’s official website. A full list of upcoming concert dates and ticket options are also listed below:

The Struts: Pretty Vicious Tour Tickets

The Struts tickets at MEGAseats

The Struts tickets at StubHub

The Struts tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

The Struts tickets at Vivid Seats

The Struts: Pretty Vicious Tour 2024

Apr 16: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB, Canada^

Apr 17: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS, Canada^

Apr 25: Newark Prudential Center, NJ#

Apr 26: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD#

Apr 27: Richmond The National, VA

Apr 29: Buffalo Electric City, NY

Apr 30: Cleveland House Of Blues Cleveland, OH

May 01: Fort Wayne The Clyde Theatre, IN

May 03: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 04: Claremont Lovin’ Life Music Fest, NC

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 07: Little Rock The Hall, AR

May 08: Huntsville Mars Music Hall, AL

May 09: Destin Club LA, FL

May 11: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 22: Penmarch God Save The Kouing Festival, France

North American Tour Dates

Jul 23: Houston House of Blues, TX+

Jul 24: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX+

Jul 26: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN+

Jul 27: St. Louis The Factory at The District, MO+

Jul 28: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH+

Jul 30: Dewey Beach Bottle & Cork, DE+

Aug 01: Washington The Anthem, DC+

Aug 02: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA+

Aug 03: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ+

Aug 04: Boston House of Blues Boston, MA+

Aug 06: Portland State Theatre, ME

Aug 07: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT+

Aug 09: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre+, MI+

Aug 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA+

Aug 13: Milwaukee The Rave, WI+

Aug 14: Columbus Kemba Live! Indoor Pavilion, OH+

Aug 16: Indianapolis Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park, IN+

Aug 17: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL+

Aug 18: Minneapolis The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN+

Aug 20: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO+

Aug 21: Salt Lake City The Complex – Rockwell, UT+

Aug 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR+

Aug 24: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA+

Aug 25: Vancouver The Orpheum, BC, Canada+

Aug 27: Reno Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, NV+

Aug 28: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA+

Aug 30: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ+

Aug 31: Anaheim House of Blues Anaheim, CA



^ with Queens Of The Stone Age

# with Staind

+ with Barns Courtney