Want to get your ticket-buying expenses (or at least a respectable chunk of them) covered every year? TicketSmarter is offering consumers a chance to do just that with its just-announced Free Tickets for Life Sweepstakes.

The contest will award winners $2,000 in credit to TicketSmarter.com every year, good for tickets to any event available through the resale marketplace. Each winner will also receive a one-time $750 HotelPlanner gift card and $750 Visa gift card for hotel and travel expenses.

“Through the Win Free Tickets for Life Sweepstakes, we hope to facilitate countless lasting memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our winners,” says TicketSmarter’s Jeff Goodman. “Winners will be able to attend a Stanley Cup Finals one year and the MLB All Star Game the next year and the Kentucky Derby the year following if they choose. It opens up endless possibilities for the lucky winners to be able to experience the power and excitement of being at a live event whether it is a concert, sporting event or Broadway show.”

To enter, you must be at least 18 years old or older. You must be a resident of the United States or Canada, though residents of Quebec are not eligible to enter. If interested, you can enter the contest here. The contest is open through December 31, and will see one winner selected each month beginning on July 31. Anyone eligible gets one free entry by signing up, with the ability to win additional entries by sharing the contest with friends and family.

TicketSmarter boasts existing partnerships with a wide array of venue and rights-holder clients across both the primary and secondary ticketing landscape. The company is the official ticket resale partner of over 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments nationally. It offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.