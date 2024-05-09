Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a prominent player in the ticket marketplace, has unveiled its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Fact Sheet. The report outlines the company’s progress and achievements in various ESG initiatives over the past year.

Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats, emphasized the company’s belief in sustainability and corporate responsibility as integral components of its business strategy.

“At Vivid Seats, sustainability and corporate responsibility play a vital role in our business strategy, and we are pleased to share the progress we have made in 2023 in this year’s report.”

One of the key highlights of the 2024 ESG Fact Sheet is Vivid Seats’ commitment to inclusion, equity, and diversity. The company has implemented corporate governance standards and prioritized creating an inclusive workplace environment. By November 2024, the company aims to achieve a majority independent Board of Directors with fully independent Board committees.

Furthermore, Vivid Seats has made strides in environmental sustainability. The company conducted an assessment to identify environmental priorities and evaluate its environmental footprint. In 2023, Vivid Seats began measuring its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting transparency and paving the way for future progress in reducing its environmental impact.

In addition to its internal initiatives, Vivid Seats has a charitable foundation, Vivid Cheers, where they partner with national, local, and industry-focused organizations. Vivid Seats has donated over $2.8 million to support MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity, and partnered with Make-A-Wish®, pledging $250,000 and event tickets to children and families in need.

“We continue to demonstrate our commitment to enabling exceptional experiences for all stakeholders through the ongoing support of our employees, customers, and communities.”