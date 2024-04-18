After several Swifties were scammed out of tickets to the Eras Tour via social media, a bank in the U.K. has issued an “urgent warning.”

According to Lloyds Bank, since Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets went on sale last July, more than 600 customers have come forward with reports of being scammed — a number significantly higher than any other music artist. The bank said that between July 2023 and March 2024, each scam victim lost an average of £332 ($414) — though in some cases, that number exceeded £1,000 ($1,246). Lloyds estimates that industry wide across the U.K., there have been 3,000 victims since the onsale began, totaling £1 million ($1.25 million) lost in scams.

The number of reported scam cases relating to concert tickets doubled from last summer compared to the same period the previous year, the bank said, which is an increase of 158%. Fans of other major artists like Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Coldplay were among those scammed as well.

The biggest culprit among the scams are fraudsters on Facebook, Lloyds said, as more than 90% of reported cases start with fake ads or posts on the social media site, which includes Facebook Marketplace. The scams usually occur when someone is tricked into sending money through a bank transfer, the bank said, noting that these fans are tricked into buying goods or services that don’t actually exist. After paying up front for the tickets, the scammer disappears and the fan is left empty-handed.

Now, as Swift heads to the UK this summer, Lloyds has a warning for Swifties, as “many more fans are likely to fall victim to scams in the coming weeks and months, both leading up to the tour and once the concerts begin in June.” Lloyds’ Fraud Prevention Director Liz Ziegler said that these fraudsters have “wasted no time in targeting [Swift’s] most loyal fans as they rush to pick up tickets to her must-see concerts.”

“It’s easy to let our emotions get the better of us when we find out our favorite artist is going to be performing live, but it’s important not to let those feelings cloud our judgement when trying to get a hold of tickets,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler suggested that fans pay via debit or credit card, rather than a bank transfer. PayPal is also a safer alternative. Additionally, if you find a seller on social media and they ask you to pay any other way, “that should immediately set alarm bells ringing.”

Swift is set to perform next across Europe, kicking things off in Paris on May 9. Following shows in Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, and Lyon, she’ll begin the U.K. leg of her Eras World Tour in Edinburgh on June 7. Swifties can catch the superstar in Liverpool, Cardiff, London, and Dublin throughout June before she continues the European trek with shows in cities like Milan, Amsterdam, Munich, and Vienna. The U.S. leg picks-up again in October.

Still need a ticket to the Eras Tour? Find various ticketing options below, as well as Swift's full list of upcoming tour dates:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour 2024

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Monday, August 19 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Tuesday, August 20 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place