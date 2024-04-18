The Oakland Athletics aren’t bringing-in as many fans this season as they would have hoped.

Reports show that the A’s hit a low point with their attendance at the Coliseum, drawing a season-low of 3,296 on Tuesday, where they lost 3-2 to the Cardinals. This marks a season-low for the team, as their attendance was outdrawn by 19 different minor league teams; specifically, their attendance Tuesday was smaller than the draw at 12 of 15 Triple-A games, four Double-A games, and three High-A and Single-A games.

They tripled up the A’s Saturday attendance https://t.co/yUpAsw90LJ — The Young Nats (@TheYoungNats1) April 14, 2024

The A’s average attendance of 5,968 is a stark contrast to the second team with the lowest attendance in the league: the Marlins at 14,766.

The news follows the A’s final opening night at the Coliseum last month; The Athletics’ Melissa Lockard reported that attendance was 13,522, marking the lowest attendance for a non-pandemic impacted opener in Oakland since 1979.

While the A’s have drawn smaller crowds in 2023, the scarcity is not a good sign for the team, considering their upcoming move to Sacramento for the next few years. The A’s will have a new forever home, however, as MLB owners officially approved their relocation to Las Vegas on the Tropicana site for the 2028 season — a move that has left fans infuriated and sparked a fan-led revolt.

The A’s are set to take-on the Guardians this coming weekend, followed by four games versus the Yankees in New York next week.

