Phish is getting ready for their four-night residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, starting today, April 18 and spanning through the weekend until April 21. For those who were unable to secure tickets to see the show in-person, you’re in luck: the band is making it possible for fans everywhere to join in on the music by live-streaming each night’s performance through their dedicated live-streaming platform, Livephish.com.

Phish is expected to create a one-of-a-kind experience for each show with a different setlist crafted for each night. The band collaborated with The Sphere’s audio engineers to harness the venue’s cutting-edge technology with a 167,000-speaker sound system for an unparalleled experience. Their residency marks a historic moment as the band becomes the first to livestream from the venue.

Additionally, Phish is gearing up for their summer tour dates, set to kick off on July 19 in Mansfield, MA, for three shows at the Xfinity Center and are set to wrap up on September 1 in Commerce City, CO, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The band is also slated to host a multi-night camping festival in Delaware, dubbed Mondegreen, from August 15 to August 18. Phish also announced plans for their 16th studio album, Evolve, set for release on July 12.

A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Phish Tour Dates

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

07/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/26 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/27 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/28 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

08/02 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/09 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/10 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/11 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/15 – Dover, DE @ Mondegreen

08/16 – Dover, DE @ Mondegreen

08/17 – Dover, DE @ Mondegreen

08/18 – Dover, DE @ Mondegreen

08/29 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/30 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park