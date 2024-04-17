The metalheads of In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are reprising their co-headlining run this summer.

The “Kiss of Death Tour Part 2” will kick-off at Saratoga Springs’ Broadview Stage at SPAC on August 6. From there, they’ll appear in Green Bay, Irving, Calgary, Sacramento, and Denver, appearing in venues along the way like Wichita’s WAVE, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Idaho Falls’ Mountain America Center, and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri will round-out the run on September 10.

Avatar and TX2 will provide support throughout the trek.

“The Kiss of Death tour with our friends, In This Moment, last year was one for the books…,” Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue the body count this summer when we do it all over again, only bigger, bloodier and without being on parole… See you there, Psychos!”

In This Moment last released Godmode in 2023, while Ice Nine Kills will be touring in support of 2021’s The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.

A ticket presale is currently underway via each band’s official website with the code RIFF, while a general on sale will begin on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Find a full list of ticket options below, as well as the bands’ full list of upcoming tour dates:

In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills Tickets

In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills tickets at Ice Nine Kills’ Official Website

In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills tickets at StubHub

In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills tickets at Vivid Seats

In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS

In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills | The Kiss of Death Tour Part 2

08/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

08/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Outer Harbor

08/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Capitol Credit Union Park

08/10 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino – Backwaters Stage

08/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theatre

08/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/16 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro

08/17 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

08/20 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Events Center

08/21 – Billings, MT @ Downtown Billings Skatepark

08/23 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Events Centre

08/27 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great SaltAir

08/30 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

08/31 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

09/03 – Sacramento, CA @ The Backyard

09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/09 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

09/10 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory