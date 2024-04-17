“Crazy Rich Asians” is set to hit the Broadway stage as Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures unveils plans for a musical adaptation of the romantic comedy. While an exact date remains unclear, producers assure fans that a pre-Broadway engagement is in the works.

When “Crazy Rich Asians” hit the silver screen in 2018, it became the first modern Hollywood film in 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast. Its success shattered box office records, and now, with the transition to the stage, the movie continues to break new ground.

Fresh from his success with the “Crazy Rich Asians” film adaptation and currently overseeing “Wicked” film adaptation, Jon M. Chu will make his stage debut as director.

The musical is also set to have a score by Tony-nominated composer Helen Park, whose previous work includes “KPOP.” The Broadway adaption’s book is penned by Leah Nanako Winkler, known for her work on “Schmigadoon!” Rounding out the team are Tony-nominated songwriter Amanda Green and Singaporean songwriter Tat Tong, who will provide the lyrics.

Although casting details remain under wraps, there is speculation that we will see familiar faces from the film, such as Constance Wu, who showcased her vocal talents in “Little Shop of Horrors” Off-Broadway.

For Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, the production of “Crazy Rich Asians” represents another milestone in their portfolio, which includes acclaimed adaptations such as “Beetlejuice,” “The Notebook,” and “The Outsiders.” Notably, “The Notebook” joined the $1 million club on Broadway during its first week of showings.