Taylor Swift has once again cemented her status as a global music icon by breaking all attendance records at Stockholm’s Friends Arena during her recent string of shows in Sweden. The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer performed three nights as part of her Eras Tour, each night surpassing the arena’s previous attendance records.

| RELATED: Taylor Swift Played to Biggest Show of Her Career in Melbourne |

The historic concerts took place May 17-19, breaking the existing attendance record on the first night, only to surpass her own milestone on the following evenings. By the final night, she performed in front of a crowd of 60,243.

Over the course of three nights, 178,679 fans attended the shows, shattering the previous record for a single artist at the venue. This record was formerly held by Bruce Springsteen, who drew 167,160 attendees over three shows in 2013.

| RELATED: Taylor Swift to Break Scottish Record at Murrayfield Shows |

Following her run in Stockholm, Swift is set to continue her tour with two-nights in Madrid, then move to Lyon’s Groupama Stadium on June 2 and 3, before heading to Edinburgh for three shows at Murrayfield Stadium. In Edinburgh, Swift is anticipated to break even more records, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Harry Styles, who played to just under 70,000 fans at the venue last year.

The “Cruel Summer” singer is then slated to return to North America on October 18 in Miami, with three performances at Hard Rock Stadium — followed by stops in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Taylor Swift Tickets

Taylor Swift tickets at MEGAseats

Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats

The Eras Tour 2024 Dates

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

North American Dates 2024

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place