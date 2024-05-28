Taylor Swift has once again cemented her status as a global music icon by breaking all attendance records at Stockholm’s Friends Arena during her recent string of shows in Sweden. The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer performed three nights as part of her Eras Tour, each night surpassing the arena’s previous attendance records.
| RELATED: Taylor Swift Played to Biggest Show of Her Career in Melbourne |
The historic concerts took place May 17-19, breaking the existing attendance record on the first night, only to surpass her own milestone on the following evenings. By the final night, she performed in front of a crowd of 60,243.
Over the course of three nights, 178,679 fans attended the shows, shattering the previous record for a single artist at the venue. This record was formerly held by Bruce Springsteen, who drew 167,160 attendees over three shows in 2013.
| RELATED: Taylor Swift to Break Scottish Record at Murrayfield Shows |
Following her run in Stockholm, Swift is set to continue her tour with two-nights in Madrid, then move to Lyon’s Groupama Stadium on June 2 and 3, before heading to Edinburgh for three shows at Murrayfield Stadium. In Edinburgh, Swift is anticipated to break even more records, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Harry Styles, who played to just under 70,000 fans at the venue last year.
The “Cruel Summer” singer is then slated to return to North America on October 18 in Miami, with three performances at Hard Rock Stadium — followed by stops in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
Taylor Swift Tickets
Taylor Swift tickets at MEGAseats
Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub
Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats
The Eras Tour 2024 Dates
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
North American Dates 2024
Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place