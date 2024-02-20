Taylor Swift has once again proven her unparalleled popularity as she performed to over 288,000 fans across three nights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With 96,000 attendees each night, Swift set a new milestone — playing to the largest crowd of her career.

Expressing her gratitude and awe, Swift took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank her devoted fans. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last three nights??! That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often.”

Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??! That was unforgettable. You were on an another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I'll revisit the ones from this weekend often 🥲🫶 📷: @GrahamDenholm / @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/5KMXWZ7CVl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 18, 2024

This achievement comes as part of Swift’s Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and has become a global sensation – becoming the first tour to gross $1 billion. The “Anti-Hero” singer also made history at the Grammy Awards where she clinched the coveted Album of the Year award for the fourth time, making her the first artist to achieve this feat.

The “All Too Well” singer’s return to Australian stages comes after her previous tour, Reputation, in 2018. Following the Melbourne shows, the tour is set to visit Sydney, where Swift will perform for four consecutive nights at Accor Stadium. After Sydney, the multi-award-winning artist will take the stage at Singapore’s National Stadium for six shows in March, before embarking on the European leg of her tour, starting in Paris.

Swift continues to dominate headlines with the announcement of her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, slated for release on April 19. As fans eagerly await her next move, one thing remains certain: wherever Swift goes, history is sure to follow.

