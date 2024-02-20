Latin star Peso Pluma is hitting the road this year to support his 2023 record, Genesis.

“The Exodo Tour” kicks-off on May 28 at Minneapolis’ Target Center, following performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Sueños Festival in Chicago. From there, he’s set to appear in Detroit, Toronto, New Orleans, Nashville, Denver, and Las Vegas, making stops at venues like the BOK Center in Tulsa, San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, and the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. He’ll perform at Baja Beach Fest and Governors Ball Music Fest along the way before wrapping-up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on October 11.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 21 at 12 p.m. ET for an “aisle seat offer,” followed by an artist presale and Live Nation presale on Thursday, February 22 at 12 p.m. ET with the code “ENERGY.” A general on sale will take place Friday, February 23 at 12 p.m. local time via Pluma’s official website. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Genesis, Pluma’s breakthrough album, dropped in June 2023 and earned him his first Grammy nomination and win for Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano).

See Pluma’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Peso Pluma “The Exodo Tour” 2024

05-26 Chicago, IL – Grant Park — Sueños Festival

05-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

05-30 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

05-31 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

06-01 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

06-03 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

06-04 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

06-07 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

06-09 New York, NY – Flushing Meadows Corona Park — Governors Ball Music Festival

06-10 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

06-12 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

06-21 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

06-23 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

06-26 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

06-28 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

06-30 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

07-17 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

07-19 Austin, TX – Moody Center

07-23 Oklahoma, OK – Paycom Arena

07-26 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07-30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07-31 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

08-03 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

08-05 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08-06 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

08-09 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08-10 Rosarito Beach, Mexico — Baja Beach Fest

08-11 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

08-13 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08-16 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-27 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

08-28 San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

09-03 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

09-07 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

09-12 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

09-23 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

10-06 Chicago, IL – United Center

10-09 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10-11 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena