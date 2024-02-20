Latin star Peso Pluma is hitting the road this year to support his 2023 record, Genesis.
“The Exodo Tour” kicks-off on May 28 at Minneapolis’ Target Center, following performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Sueños Festival in Chicago. From there, he’s set to appear in Detroit, Toronto, New Orleans, Nashville, Denver, and Las Vegas, making stops at venues like the BOK Center in Tulsa, San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, and the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. He’ll perform at Baja Beach Fest and Governors Ball Music Fest along the way before wrapping-up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on October 11.
Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 21 at 12 p.m. ET for an “aisle seat offer,” followed by an artist presale and Live Nation presale on Thursday, February 22 at 12 p.m. ET with the code “ENERGY.” A general on sale will take place Friday, February 23 at 12 p.m. local time via Pluma’s official website. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Genesis, Pluma’s breakthrough album, dropped in June 2023 and earned him his first Grammy nomination and win for Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano).
See Pluma’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Peso Pluma “The Exodo Tour” 2024
05-26 Chicago, IL – Grant Park — Sueños Festival
05-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
05-30 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
05-31 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06-01 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
06-03 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
06-04 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
06-07 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
06-09 New York, NY – Flushing Meadows Corona Park — Governors Ball Music Festival
06-10 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
06-12 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
06-21 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
06-23 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
06-26 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
06-28 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
06-30 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
07-17 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
07-19 Austin, TX – Moody Center
07-23 Oklahoma, OK – Paycom Arena
07-26 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07-30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07-31 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
08-03 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
08-05 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08-06 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
08-09 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08-10 Rosarito Beach, Mexico — Baja Beach Fest
08-11 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
08-13 Portland, OR – Moda Center
08-16 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
08-27 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
08-28 San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
09-03 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
09-07 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State
09-12 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
09-23 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
10-06 Chicago, IL – United Center
10-09 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10-11 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
