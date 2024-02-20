Following a record-setting season for the franchise, Buffalo Bills’ fans will see an increase in ticket prices this year.

According to the team, ticket prices will rise by an average of 10%. General admission packages are going for an average of $1,146 for a 10-game package (two preseason and eight regular season), while club packages will cost an average price of $3,180. Single-game tickets are reportedly costing fans 77% more than the season ticket cost.

During the 2023 season, the Bills sold 63,767 season tickets, which just beat the previous year’s sales of 62,302. The team had an average attendance of 70,615 in 2023 (including preseason) — an increase from 70,428 in 2022.

According to the Bills’ vice president of ticket sales and service Chris Colleary, the rising number of sales shows the team’s growing fan base and higher demand.

“It’s really just amazing and a true testament of how great our fans are,” Colleary told Buffalo News.

Current season ticket holders can see their 2024 invoices right now in account manager on the Bills’ website. Fans are also able to book appointments to view the team’s Stadium Experience venue at the Walker Center in Williamsville, which is set to open in March. With an appointment, season ticket holders can take an interactive sneak peek of the new Highmark Stadium — which will host its first game in fall 2026 — and are able to book seats at the venue online. A stadium representative will reach out to season ticket holders directly.

The Bills will have 8 regular season home games and two home preseason games during the 2024 season.