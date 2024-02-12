The Denver Broncos may not be on a winning streak, but fans will still have to shell out more money to see the team play in-person next season.

Last week, the Broncos revealed that ticket prices were increasing by an average of about 7.9% in 2024. This follows an increase of 13% in 2023, meaning that over the last two years, season ticket holders have seen an uptick in cost by around 20%. An average ticket price per game for the 2024 season is around $143 — an increase from $132 last year.

“To provide the highest value to you as a Season Ticket Member, we are deeply committed to ensuring your season tickets are priced fairly and competitively based on a thoughtful review of market demand and league data,’’ Broncos President Damani Leech said in an email sent to season ticket holders.

The increase in prices have left fans frustrated, as the Broncos did not make the playoffs for the eighth straight year and posted a losing record for the seventh season in a row. Now, some longtime season ticket holders are opting-out due to the prices.

Congrats to all on the @Broncos season ticket waitlist, you’ve just moved up two spots! I’m out after 27 years. Not renewing. Small increase here, another there….no big deal, right? Well…since 2016, the first Post-PFM Year of Suck, my cost is up 34%. Cost > benefits. Done. — bordesa RIP #88 (@bordesa1) February 8, 2024

Hey Broncos Country.Have you season ticket holders looked at the price increase? What are we paying for? Another shit product like the last 8 years?. How are y’all feeling? I think it sucks! — Anna🌻🇺🇦 (@denver2u) February 8, 2024

Thanks for raising ticket prices after another losing season 👏👏 — 🇺🇸Crow🇺🇸 (@ColoradoCrow) February 12, 2024

You’d think they wouldn’t raise tickets at this point until they make the playoffs again but noooo 😂 — Andrew Hoelsken (@ahoelsken) February 9, 2024

The @Broncos have some nerve announcing they're raising ticket prices after almost a DECADE of shit show seasons and missing the playoffs completely.

Super tone deaf by this organization. — Edgar Estrada (@EstradaEd2121) February 9, 2024

While this is certainly a hit for the Broncos’ supporters, the team won’t suffer from the amount of people deciding to call it quits, as currently, there is more than 100,000 people on the season ticket waitlist. The team said their ticket prices rank “in the middle of the pack” and align with an average increase in prices among 25 NFL teams.

Marc Jackson, vice president of ticketing sales for the Broncos, told Denver 9 News that the team took a “data-driven approach” to determine ticket prices.

“We also look at secondary resale pricing. What the secondary market really shows us is that they’re being resold for a significant lift of what we’re actually charging our season-ticket members and our fans to begin with. So we do know our tickets are in demand.’’

