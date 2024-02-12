The Denver Broncos may not be on a winning streak, but fans will still have to shell out more money to see the team play in-person next season.

Last week, the Broncos revealed that ticket prices were increasing by an average of about 7.9% in 2024. This follows an increase of 13% in 2023, meaning that over the last two years, season ticket holders have seen an uptick in cost by around 20%. An average ticket price per game for the 2024 season is around $143 — an increase from $132 last year.

“To provide the highest value to you as a Season Ticket Member, we are deeply committed to ensuring your season tickets are priced fairly and competitively based on a thoughtful review of market demand and league data,’’ Broncos President Damani Leech said in an email sent to season ticket holders.

ticketflipping provides valuable tools for ticket resale professionals

READ: Amazon Will Exclusively Stream 2025 NFL Playoff Game |

The increase in prices have left fans frustrated, as the Broncos did not make the playoffs for the eighth straight year and posted a losing record for the seventh season in a row. Now, some longtime season ticket holders are opting-out due to the prices.

While this is certainly a hit for the Broncos’ supporters, the team won’t suffer from the amount of people deciding to call it quits, as currently, there is more than 100,000 people on the season ticket waitlist. The team said their ticket prices rank “in the middle of the pack” and align with an average increase in prices among 25 NFL teams.

Marc Jackson, vice president of ticketing sales for the Broncos, told Denver 9 News that the team took a “data-driven approach” to determine ticket prices.

“We also look at secondary resale pricing. What the secondary market really shows us is that they’re being resold for a significant lift of what we’re actually charging our season-ticket members and our fans to begin with. So we do know our tickets are in demand.’’

Broncos 2024 season tickets are currently available via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees here.

Gametime ad touting concert tickets for 60% off prices at competing websites