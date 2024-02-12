Amazon has secured exclusive streaming rights for a pivotal NFL playoff game in 2025. This decision marks a significant shift in how sports content is consumed, further solidifying the trend of major sporting events migrating to online platforms.

After witnessing the success of Peacock’s exclusive streaming of the Chiefs-Dolphins AFC playoff game earlier in the year, which garnered a staggering 23 million viewers, Amazon was quick to recognize the potential of streaming as a dominant force in the sports broadcasting landscape. Despite passing on a similar opportunity for the 2024 season, Amazon has now embraced the trend, aligning itself with NBC’s pioneering move into exclusive sports streaming.

Amazon’s decision to seize the opportunity to stream a playoff game comes amidst a flurry of streaming-related sports announcements. Just days prior to the NFL playoff game deal, Disney, Fox Corp., and Warner Bros. Discovery revealed plans for a joint-streaming venture, collectively representing 55% of U.S. sports rights. However, Amazon is not part of the deal.

While this move undoubtedly expands access to NFL content for viewers, it also raises questions about the fragmentation of streaming services. With various platforms vying for exclusive rights to premium content, fans may find themselves needing multiple subscriptions to access their favorite sports events. In the case of the 2025 playoff game, viewers will still require a Prime account to stream the game.