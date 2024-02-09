The Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of the most-watched sporting events in America. With so many eyes on the game, the idea of putting the Super Bowl behind a pay-per-view (PPV) barrier may seem like a lucrative move for the NFL. However, recent survey data suggests that such a decision could potentially backfire.

A survey conducted by The Harris Poll sheds light on the thoughts of NFL fans regarding the prospect of a PPV Super Bowl. The findings reveal a disconnect between the NFL’s hypothetical move and fan preferences.

According to the survey, only 28% of NFL fans express a strong indication to purchase a PPV Super Bowl. This figure plunges further when considering non-NFL fans, with a mere 10% showing any likelihood of buying access to the event. The overwhelming majority, constituting 70% of NFL fans, suggested they would resort to alternative means to watch the game if placed behind a paywall, including seeking out illegal streams or watching with others who have paid for access.

The pricing expectations of potential PPV Super Bowl purchasers further underscores the challenges the NFL would face implementing such a model. The survey reveals that while some fans (11%) would be willing to pay between $65 and $84.99 for access, a significant portion (31%) would only be prepared to spend less than $15. This discrepancy suggests that setting an appropriate price point to satisfy the majority of fans would be hard to determine for the league.

Moreover, the survey highlights the inclination among individuals to share the financial burden of purchasing the Super Bowl. 76% of those willing to pay expressed their intent to split the cost. Additionally, 70% indicated a preference for watching the game outside their homes, whether at a bar, restaurant or the residence of someone who purchased the game – a trend that could further diminish the revenue potential.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that a PPV Super Bowl is not in the league’s immediate plans, reaffirming the NFL’s commitment to expanding its streaming presence. However, recent initiatives, such as exclusive broadcasts on platforms like Peacock, highlight the NFL’s pivot towards embracing streaming services as part of its distribution strategy.

While the allure of additional revenue streams may tempt the league to explore alternative distribution models, the survey data suggests that the potential alienation of a significant portion of its fan base could far outweigh any financial gains.