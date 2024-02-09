Ticketmaster is trending on social media on Friday morning, once again having drawn the anger of an artist’s fan base over issues during the initial phase of ticket sales for a high profile tour. Usher, the R&B star set to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, announced plans for the “Past, Present & Future” North American tour this week, but things appear to have gone poorly for his fans hoping to grab tickets during presales that started midweek and Friday’s general sales opening act.

Complaints ranged from the very general (“Raise your hand if you were once again personally victimized by @Ticketmaster,” tweeted one irate fan) to the very specific (“.@Ticketmaster why the lowest price for Usher tickets went from $99 to $509 after I hit refresh, there aren’t any tickets available anyway so what’s tea?” added another). But they were widespread, landing the Live Nation Entertainment-owned ticketing platform to the nationally trending level on X.

Usher announced the tour on Tuesday, presumably hoping to use the hype from his upcoming Super Bowl performance to supercharge the sales interest. The tour is set to launch on August 20 in Washington D.C. with shows in cities including Toronto, Oakland, Denver, Austin, and Miami. It runs through an October 28-29 closing set of performances at United Center in Chicago – unless additional shows are expected to be released “due to unprecedented demand” once Live Nation management decides that the first set of dates have sold enough tickets to reveal the additional shows, as has become standard.

For now, the fan experience for the opening run has clearly left a bad taste in fans mouths.

When you look at tickets to a show and it redirects you to Ticketmaster 🤮 pic.twitter.com/qmBf2osaZG — ₭ⱤɎ₱₮ØӾł₵ (@itzKryptoxic) February 9, 2024

I just took a look at Usher concert prices in D.C., laughed and quickly exited Ticketmaster’s website. pic.twitter.com/XgePB9o0xQ — 🩷💜❤️ (@ErinLovesPeace) February 9, 2024

Even the 12 pm presale for Usher isn't working. Ticketmaster's useless behind isn't even prompting me to enter any of these presale codes…. 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/n6pGuq9iE8 — || Ekuaaaa 🎉💜 (@QueenOfJade) February 9, 2024

Ticketmaster has pissed me off so bad that I’m ready to go to law school to make it my mission to take them down! — James Wonder (@aldendelena) February 9, 2024

I'm just saying Ticketmaster are the true scammers because I bought my Usher tickets on Tuesday during the Citi presale and they were $260 in my section (100 levels). Why did I check during the regular presale, the same section $700-$800 and they are not even resell tickets? — Jasmine (@ImTheCritic) February 9, 2024

It seems that concertgoers must jump through hoops to navigate Ticketmaster’s presale queuing system and waitlist — a common trend. From Sleep Token and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Morgan Wallen, fans of all genres have complained of the inability to get tickets due to incorrect codes, hours-long queues, and exorbitant ticket prices amid the ticketer’s “dynamic” and “platinum” pricing policies. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket debacle caused such an outcry from fans that the Department of Justice even launched an investigation into Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger with Live Nation.

For fans who have not successfully navigated the ticket sales process but still want to see Usher on tour this year, tickets will likely continue to be released for the scheduled shows throughout the coming months, even if they are implied to have been “sold out” in the coming days. Tickets can also be sourced through multiple ticket resale platforms, including StubHub, TicketClub.com (free membership offer here for TicketNews.com readers), and MEGASeats.

The full currently announced schedule for Usher’s Past, Present and Future tour is available below:

Usher | Past Present Future Tour Dates 2024

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center