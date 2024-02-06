R&B icon Usher is currently at the top of his game this year with a forthcoming album and headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show this coming weekend. Now, amid the excitement, he’s dropped some more news for his fans: a 2024 North American tour.

“U ready for me?” Usher asked on social media Tuesday morning, dropping the upcoming dates.

The “Past Present Future” tour will kick-off on August 20 in Washington, D.C., followed by gigs in Toronto, Oakland, Denver, Austin, and Miami. He’ll appear at venues along the way like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and Boston’s TD Garden before wrapping-up at Chicago’s United Center on October 28 and 29.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 7 via Citi and Verizon at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, February 9 via Usher’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

This is already turning out to be a huge year for Usher; the “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” star just wrapped-up a two-year Las Vegas residency and is expected to drop his new album, Coming Home, on Friday, February 9. Then, he’ll appear as the headliner at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, presented by Apple Music. Additionally, he’s been tapped as a headliner for the highly-anticipated Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas this May alongside Alicia Keys and Janet Jackson.

Since his debut in the late ’90s, Usher has gone on to release smash-hits like “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Pop Ya Collar,” and “Caught Up,” as well as fan-favorite collaborations including “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, “My Boo” with Alicia Keys, “Love In This Club” with Young Jeezy, and “OMG” with will.i.am. This past week, he dropped the single “Ruin” with Pheelz.

See Usher’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Usher | Past Present Future Tour 2024

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center